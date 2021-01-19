How to optimise performance and reduce your IT costs

In an increasingly difficult economic landscape, UK small businesses are looking to drive down their costs. This applies as much to their IT provision as it does everywhere else. Yet, as analysts from IDC and Gartner have argued, focusing on cost reduction alone could be disastrous; businesses need to reprioritise and refocus their IT spending without affecting their ability to compete. This is a tricky balancing act, but possible if you take the right steps.

Review your portfolio

Your existing PC fleet was a match for the old normal, but how well does it fit with the new? Old laptops or desktop PCs might have worked for the office, but do they fit new remote and home working environments, where bulky form factors, poor performance and low battery life might hold your workers back?

Businesses need to review their device fleet and check that every worker has the right hardware, software and services to do their job. It means looking for cost effective ways to meet changing requirements – with newer systems, upgrades to RAM or a fast SSD could be enough – but also replacing older or slower PCs with newer devices featuring the latest Intel Core vPro technology and Intel Optane memory. Not only will this boost Windows performance, but speed-up access to the most frequently-used data and applications, while easing the workload of management. New hardware can boost productivity while still reducing long-term costs.

Look at vendor relationships and support

Large enterprises regularly review their relationships with IT vendors, so why not scale this down for your smaller business? Analyse your spend with each of your vendors and look for opportunities to rethink. Are there other vendors in the same area offering more competitive products and services? Could you consolidate on a smaller number of key partners? Look at where you’re paying for ongoing support and work out where you can pull back. Be careful about compromising business-critical applications, but there could be ways to trim your costs.

Turn to the cloud

If you’re not using cloud, reconsider. IDG’s 2020 Cloud Computing Study showed that 81% of organisations are already using cloud-based services or running applications from the cloud, and that most expect to reduce their use of commercially licensed software in favour of Software as a Service (SaaS). Switching to SaaS or a cloud platform can reduce costs, improve performance and make applications and data more accessible. It’s also faster to provision new cloud-based infrastructure on-demand.

Cloud isn’t the answer to everything, and some applications may still be run more cost-effectively in-house. Cloud creep and zombie cloud instances can, unmonitored, push costs upwards. Yet this isn’t a reason not to use cloud, merely that it needs proper management.

Rationalise your software

Reducing spend on infrastructure and hardware is one thing, but many firms forget about ongoing software licensing and support costs. You could spend years paying for licenses or upgrades on applications that aren’t being used extensively – or using expensive ‘sledgehammer’ solutions for relatively minor ‘walnut’ functions. Could these be handled by another, cheaper product or more cost-effective SaaS?