How small businesses can meet the IT needs of a hybrid workforce

Small business solutions for the hybrid working world

On the software side, the hybrid workplace thrives on cloud-based collaboration applications, enabling the rapid sharing of information and ideas. From messaging applications like Slack, Twist and Flock to task and project management tools like Asana, Trello and Quire, these provide a connective tissue that links a geographically disparate workforce together, as will more heavyweight, do-it-all options such as Microsoft Team or Google Workplace. Cloud applications can also be a great leveller, offering smaller businesses access to cutting-edge AI, analytics and CRM tools that would normally be beyond their grasp.

This doesn’t mean dumping traditional infrastructure and servers, which can still offer the right mix of control, performance and cost-effective storage for some workloads. But here companies can optimise and reduce operating costs by embracing virtualisation and containerisation, making key applications more scalable, portable and resilient.

However, sometimes shifting to the hybrid model means replacing existing applications – or even the platforms that they run on. This leaves businesses with a dilemma: do they build what they need themselves or buy-in existing solutions? Building ensures you get something specific to your business’s needs, that can evolve with your business as its requirements change; potentially a solution that could give it a competitive edge. However, buying can be faster and more cost-effective, at least in the short term, and will be more within the capabilities of businesses without in-house development skills.

Moving applications to the cloud or making them more accessible outside the on-premise network also puts more pressure on security, but here hardware-enhanced multi-factor authentication and secure VPN connections provides small businesses with a level of assurance. Dell business PCs and laptops featuring Core vPro technology have the hardware-enhanced security required built-in.

Dealing with the skills and budgetary challenges

Rebooting IT for the hybrid workplace isn’t without its challenges. Recent research from IDG for Dell shows that many small businesses are facing multiple pain points with technology and technology support. More than half struggle with a lack of in-house skills and a corresponding knowledge gap, while almost half face issues around budgets and ROI. Over a third have concerns around integration with legacy technology.

These challenges are far from insurmountable, particularly when small businesses work in partnership with technology providers. Dell Technologies Advisors can provide small businesses with free, expert one-on-one guidance and support, along with technology solutions tailored to each business’s individual needs. From servers to storage and laptops to the cloud, they’re equipped to match products and solutions to specific requirements and provide the expertise businesses might lack in-house.

What’s more, Dell’s services go further. Use its PC-as-a-Service (PCaaS) plans and you can equip your team with new PCs, selected and configured to meet their individual needs. PCaaS also does away with large upfront investments in favour of predictable monthly costs, and scale on demand as the business grows. Find out more about PCaaS here. What’s more, Dell’s team takes over much of the burden of management, working with Dell tools and Intel vPro and AMT technologies to manage and pro-actively maintain PCs remotely. Alternatively, Dell financial Services can help businesses support their hybrid workforce within budgetary constraints, through 0% interest financing and deferred payment options.

Adapting to a hybrid working model isn’t easy – and nor is delivering the IT to support it – but with Dell’s expertise and technology behind them, even the smallest businesses can make the shift. Dell Technologies Advisors work with businesses to understand their specific needs and find the right Intel-based PCs, infrastructure and services to modernise and build for growth. To find out more, or to speak to an advisor, please visit: Small Business Solutions