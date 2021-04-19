How can small businesses future-proof IT infrastructure amid market uncertainty?

The need for investment

Central to dealing with these changing market demands is reliable, affordable and scalable infrastructure technologies which underpin the modern business. Servers, networking equipment and data storage solutions are the staple IT requirements for growing organisations and small business owners know it.

This move towards a different world was reflected in a recent survey of UK small business by IDG, which found 71% of those interviewed said their main reason for upgrading their IT systems was that modern business requirements were outpacing their existing IT setup, with most of their investment planned for technology that facilitated home and remote working.

It is not only the impact on a company’s ability to do business either, but also to attract and retain the employees who are critical to business performance and growth.

The pandemic has sped up the move towards new ways of working such as the hybrid working model, with technology at its core. Indeed, it’s becoming increasingly clear that employees are more demanding about what tools they’ll use, with one such study revealing 1 in 4 employees saying a negative technology experience would impact their career decisions.

Beware Catch 22

While small businesses are forced to confront the existential need to maintain and upgrade their IT systems during not only the pandemic, but the changed world it will lead to, they are faced with a big challenge.

The crisis, and the resulting worldwide economic fallout, have led to levels of unprecedented commercial and consumer uncertainty. According to the ONS, last year saw a drop in GDP of more than 9% in the UK, the biggest collapse in output for 300 years.

Company IT spending reacted accordingly, with IDG’s Role and Influencer 2020 study showing that 64% of IT small business budgets either stayed the same or shrank.

This has led to a Catch 22 situation because, in essence, the time when small business most needs to invest – is the time they feel least comfortable doing so. This puts a greater emphasis on cost control, vendor support and delivering IT differently from the ‘big bang’ launches of the past.